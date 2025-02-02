Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss daughter Landry flexes abs in stunning all-denim fit
Lane Kiffin and his kids are winning the offseason. His daughter Landry’s latest fit stunner definitely is in the “W” column.
The Ole Miss Rebels football coach just celebrated his fourth year of sobriety and received a heartwarming gift from Landry, 20. He also had 18-year-old daughter Presley and her Daisy Dukes fit with him, and he’s reconciled with his ex-wife Layla after divorcing in 2016 — it’s been confirmed she and his son Knox, 17, are moving to Mississippi to be with him.
Landry was a bright spot for dad all season with her heartfelt moment after a big win, and her custom Georgia jacket while hanging with Lane, and her blue polka-dot game-day cocktail dress.
Landry dropped a bunch of new fits on her Instagram, but her all-denim fit definitely was for the win (scroll through to see all).
The Ole Miss sophomore also showed off her stunning abs. She’s been doing pilates with dad.
Landry, who dad joked about her spending habits after an insane haul in New York City for her birthday, is the reason dad stayed to coach at Ole Miss. She’s also winning the offseason behind the Kiffin name with fits like these.
