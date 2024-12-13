Livvy Dunne drops glam LSU gymnastics selfies from two years ago
Livvy Dunne is busy training for her fifth year with LSU gymnastics to help the Lady Tigers defend their first-ever national championship. How quickly life has changed for Dunne of the course of just two years.
The now 22-year-old is the most famous face on LSU campus and has built a $4.2 million per year NIL brand empire. Despite the fact she’s recently slipped two spots on the overall NIL rankings, she’s by far the No. 1 female athlete. She can afford to buy her mom a baller beach house for her birthday.
She’s now dating Pittsburgh Pirates National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes after she “stalked” him at LSU, and the two have romantic date nights like recently in New Orleans where Skenes gave her the most epic stare.
Dunne, as mentioned, is also a national champion now and has a special bond with her teammates — even if they literally crushed her for a Christmas photo. That’s all in two years time.
Dunne took to Snapchat to share some LSU gymnastics glam selfies and how she looked then by herself and with some teammates.
Here’s a Livvy Dunne gymnastics picture now to compare.
Dunne also showed how she’s improved with her skills in a video showing a flip fail as a freshman vs. pulling it off in her fifth year.
She has come a long way and her final season starts December 16 with the Lady Tigers showcase for fans, and then officially kicks off in January for competition. It’s a very different Livvy Dunne from just two years ago.
