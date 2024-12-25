Livvy Dunne shares most adorable photo of boyfriend Paul Skenes for holidays
Livvy Dunne brought Paul Skenes home for the holidays to New Jersey and captured the most adorable moment with him.
After graduating from LSU with an insanely high GPA with a degree in interdisciplinary studies, the Lady Tigers gymnast then revealed her smoking white-hot minidress underneath her gown, and then received an elite surprise gift from her Pittsburgh Pirates man.
The two lovebirds, who have been together since 2023, then headed to New York City for an epic date night where Dunne crushed a black minidress and then woke up with messy hair in red pajamas in the hotel room. From there it was off to New Jersey where Dunne took the polar plunge in 32-degree weather in a fire-red bikini.
While back home, the 22-year-old beauty shared the cutest photo of Skenes and the couple’s dog, Roux.
That photo wins for most adorable during Christmas — well, unless Dunne poses with her dog.
Roux has quite the life. She’s also been seen before on the private jet with Dunne and Skenes.
Dunne did get Skenes an early Christmas surprise as well back at LSU. What will the two get each other on Christmas? Social media will tell all. Merry Christmas to Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes.
