Livvy Dunne’s incredible ‘freeze’ pose in sweet LSU leotard
Livvy Dunne is serious about training for LSU Gymnastics, but she also has a playful and humorous side to her.
The 22 year old who showed off her amazing transformation with a photo as a freshman vs. her as a fifth-year senior now, has shown in the past she likes to have fun in her videos like mocking boyfriend Paul Skenes’ gymnastics routines and scoring them, and doing a “blondes just want to have more fun” video.
Even her ads as an influencer like this odd drugstore gymnastics “party” trick for Jake Paul’s men’s brand shows she has a good time.
In her latest TikTok video, Dunne posted a funny video and wrote, “pov: you bump into the person you just unfollowed,” and then she did a freeze pose like she was a statue.
That’s a great and hilarious look from Dunne.
Back to her “serious” side, Dunne will be a key member of the team when the season kicks off on January 3 agasint the Iowa State Cyclones.
She will join teammates like Aleah Finnegan, who clinched the national title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
Dunne clearly is enjoying her last season with the team and no doubt will continue to balance “work” and fun.
