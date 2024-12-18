Livvy Dunne shares backstage selfies with unreal LSU fits, facecards to match
Livvy Dunne made sure the world won’t forget her last LSU gymnastics fan showcase from Monday’s event with all her selfies on social media.
The fifth-year senior gymnast had an amazing night performing with a nearly flawless floor exercise routine and crushed the balance beam as this awesome angle from behind her shows. She also slayed in her competition leotard.
She even shard a special moment with her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who was there to cheer her on.
Dunne, 22, posted many backstage locker room photos like her epic leotard before competition selfie, and her before-and-after makeup look. Now, she showed off some unreal Lady Tigers fits and facecards from the night in her latest photo dump on Snapchat.
Dunne has certainly mastered the art of the selfie over her years.
She’s also proving she will be a valuable member of the Lady Tigers team once the real competition starts in January.
No doubt until then she will continue to drop more fire selfies and facecard moments over the Christmas break.
