Loreal Sarkisian's tiny Louis Vuitton purse upstaged by gigantic croissant in Paris
Loreal Sarkisian is enjoying Paris Fashion Week and all the good food the city has to offer. Usually, it’s all about her fit drops, but this time a croissant upstaged her Louis Vuitton look in a hilarious picture.
The wife of Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian and stylist is known for her fashion, like her burnt orange leather stunner in the College Football Playoff semifinal, or her Daisy Dukes and boots combo, or her all-white denim cowgirl winner.
Loreal hit Paris without Steve where she dripped an all-black Louis Vuitton look before enjoying some pricey pizza in the city of love, and dressing down in a low-cut tank top in her hotel room.
While she wore another elite Louis fit, a picture of her holding up the most gigantic croissant with her tiny purse is a classic.
Loreal shared the XXL croissant is 14 times the regular size of one and only ten are baked daily. She shared more pictures of the behemoth that’s even too big for a Texas-sized portion.
That’s truly incredible to see.
Thanks Loreal for sharing there are croissants out there big enough to feed the entire Longhorns offensive line with just one.
