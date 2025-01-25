Loreal Sarkisian slays eye-popping Louis Vuitton fit in Paris away from hubby Steve
Football season is over for the Texas Longhorns, but fashion season never ends for Loreal Sarkisian.
The wife of head coach Steve Sarkisian and stylist crushed her gameday fits all season like her all-white sparkly denim cowgirl slay, and her Daisy Dukes and boots stunner, and her burnt orange leather jaw-dropper for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl.
Now, the 39-year-old Loreal is in France for Paris Fashion Week in her total element where she dripped an all-black Louis Vuitton look before enjoying some pricey pizza and dressing down in her hotel room in a white tank top.
Her latest fit drop was all about some eye-popping Louis jeans.
Those are some sweet jeans that retail at about $2300, not to mention her pricey handbag and the rest of the outfit.
Loreal still has her track athlete build to fit in them as she was a standout track and field star at North Carolina A&T, reaching the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Olympic Trials and seventh at the 2009 NCAA Championships in hurdles.
Steve and Loreal jointly filed for divorce back in July, but have since reconciled. For the New Year’s Loreal talked about the “new chapter” in her life. She’s certainly living out a fairytale with trips and fits like these.
