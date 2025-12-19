Molly Qerim's replacement Shae Cornette flaunts fancy black dress in selfie

Molly Qerim has finally resurfaced, and so the fashion battle is always on our minds any time her "First Take" replacement flexes a fantastic fit.

Molly Qerim flexes a gorgeous sunset in Abu Dhabi | Molly Qerim/Instagram

New "First Take" host Shae Cornette has done a superb job of filling Qerim's enormous shoes, or should we say stilettos instead, when the 41-year-old fashionista and Stephen A. Smith's foil shockingly quit when ESPN extended a insulting offer during contract negotiations, and then it was later revealed the plan was to always take her off Stephen A.'s $105 million cash cow.

Shae Cornette rocks a great fall fit with her kids on set. | Shae Cornette/Instagram

Cornette doesn't show off her looks as often as Qerim did, but in her latest Instagram carousel post, captioned "The last few weeks ✨," the proud Indiana grad flaunted a sleeveless black dress in a selfie as her first photo.

Shae Cornette flexes a fancy back dress behind the scenes of presumably "First Take" | Shae Cornette/Instagram

Qerim, having remained relativity out of sight since leaving ESPN, besides hosting a Q&A at her alma mater, UConn, for a fireside chat with Dan Hurley, started posting again on IG as well, building up her influencer profile with an exotic trip to Abu Dhabi for the last F1 race of the season.

Molly Qerim at the F1 Abu Dhabi race | Molly Qerim/Instagram

While the divorce with ESPN was indeed controversial, it'll be interesting to see where Qerim takes her career after "First Take," especially with other names like Elle Duncan leaving for Netflix with much fanfare.

Cornette, 39, seems to be getting more and more comfortable on FT, and she used the rest of the slideshow to highlight mom life with most of the photos revolving around her three children — son Joey, 4, daughter Saylor, who will turn 3 in January, and her oldest stepson, Carter.

First, though, Cornette had to make sure users know that she has a style game too.

