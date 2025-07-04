Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes ridiculous abs called out for 'fake smiling'
Gabby Thomas got a 4th of July workout in, but she wasn’t happy about it. It didn’t stopping her from flexing her ridiculous abs, though.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist track star has been flexing on and off the track this past year from her engagement to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes with a huge ring, to posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in a stunning peach bathing suit, to being the Grand Marshal of the New York City Marathon, and to winning the first-ever Grand Slam Track event and $100k where she busted a move on the podium.
Speaking of dancing, the 28-year-old Thomas has done a lot of that, too, whether it’s an impromptu dance at practice with her teammates, or cheering for Coco Gauff’s French Open win, or doing a Love Island tribute with McManes.
She’s also going to practice despite the holiday and the rain and being called out for “fake smiling” her way through it while looking shredded.
Thomas has said she wants to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, and with keeping in shape like that there’s little doubt she can — fake smile or not.
