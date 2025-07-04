The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes ridiculous abs called out for 'fake smiling'

The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter isn’t taking days off even if she may want to.

Matt Ryan

Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas got a 4th of July workout in, but she wasn’t happy about it. It didn’t stopping her from flexing her ridiculous abs, though.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist track star has been flexing on and off the track this past year from her engagement to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes with a huge ring, to posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in a stunning peach bathing suit, to being the Grand Marshal of the New York City Marathon, and to winning the first-ever Grand Slam Track event and $100k where she busted a move on the podium.

Gabby Thomas
Thomas has done a lot of dancing this offseason. / Gabby Thomas/TikTok

Speaking of dancing, the 28-year-old Thomas has done a lot of that, too, whether it’s an impromptu dance at practice with her teammates, or cheering for Coco Gauff’s French Open win, or doing a Love Island tribute with McManes.

She’s also going to practice despite the holiday and the rain and being called out for “fake smiling” her way through it while looking shredded.

Gabby Thomas and track teammates
Gabby Thomas and track teammates / Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Thomas has said she wants to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, and with keeping in shape like that there’s little doubt she can — fake smile or not.

Gabby Thomas of the United States finishes second in the Women's 200 Meters during the Grand Slam Track series.
Gabby Thomas of the United States finishes second in the Women's 200 Meters during the Grand Slam Track series. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

