Saquon Barkley's rarely-seen son giddy for Super Bowl will melt your heart

The Philadelphia Eagles star celebrated his first Super Bowl trip with girlfriend Anna Congdon and their two kids, Jada and Saquon Jr. His son was elated.

Matthew Graham

Jan 26, 2025: Saquon Barkley with his two kids, Jada and Saquon Jr.
Jan 26, 2025: Saquon Barkley with his two kids, Jada and Saquon Jr. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
It was time for Saquon Barkley's kids to steal their dad's well-earned spotlight.

After the Philadelphia Eagles secured their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons by dominating the Washington Commanders, 55-23, it was time for the instant Philly hero Barkley to bask in the celebration with his longtime girlfriend Anna Congdon and their two kids: Jada, 6, and Saquon Jr., 2.

Anna Congdon, Saquon Barkley, Jada Barkley
Anna Congdon with Jada when Barkley was with the New York Giants. / Anna Congon/Instagram

Jada, who always shares a pregame handshake with her dad, has consistently been in photos with her parents and in front of cameras on NFL Sundays. Saquon Jr., also known as S.J., has been understandably hidden from social media. NFC Championship Game Sunday was his breakout party, and one photo in particular shared on Congdon's Instagram carousel post will melt your heart.

Saquon Jr. Barkley
Anna Congdon/Instagram

That smile is ridiculously infectious and sweet. The entire Barkley family is beaming with huge smiles like a huge weight has been lifted off of their shoulders after some bleak years with the New York Giants.

Anna Congdon, Saquon Jr., Saquon Barkley, Jada Barkley
Anna Congdon/Instagram

Philly fans now all have huge smiles thanks to the 27-year-old Penn State Nittany Lions legend, where he and Congdon met.

Barkley turns 28 on Super Bowl Sunday (as does teammate Cooper DeJean, who will turn 22). The perfect gift for Eagles fans and Barkley is obvious. Beating the Kansas City Chiefs to win it all.

