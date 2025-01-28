Saquon Barkley's rarely-seen son giddy for Super Bowl will melt your heart
It was time for Saquon Barkley's kids to steal their dad's well-earned spotlight.
After the Philadelphia Eagles secured their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons by dominating the Washington Commanders, 55-23, it was time for the instant Philly hero Barkley to bask in the celebration with his longtime girlfriend Anna Congdon and their two kids: Jada, 6, and Saquon Jr., 2.
Jada, who always shares a pregame handshake with her dad, has consistently been in photos with her parents and in front of cameras on NFL Sundays. Saquon Jr., also known as S.J., has been understandably hidden from social media. NFC Championship Game Sunday was his breakout party, and one photo in particular shared on Congdon's Instagram carousel post will melt your heart.
That smile is ridiculously infectious and sweet. The entire Barkley family is beaming with huge smiles like a huge weight has been lifted off of their shoulders after some bleak years with the New York Giants.
Philly fans now all have huge smiles thanks to the 27-year-old Penn State Nittany Lions legend, where he and Congdon met.
Barkley turns 28 on Super Bowl Sunday (as does teammate Cooper DeJean, who will turn 22). The perfect gift for Eagles fans and Barkley is obvious. Beating the Kansas City Chiefs to win it all.
