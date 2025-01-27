Saquon Barkley's gf Anna Congdon slays schoolgirl fit with kids in Eagles NFC victory
Saquon Barkley is a having a fairytale season.
Many NFL pundits and Philly fans had criticized the Philadelphia Eagles for signing the New York Giants running back star. In one season, Barkley is a Philly legend. Like Rocky status.
The 27-year-old Penn State Nittany Lions product, where he met his longtime girlfriend Anna Congdon, was understandably emotional after winning the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders given what he had to endure with the Eagles' NFC East rivals - a lot of losing.
RELATED: Saquon Barkley's girlfriend Anna Congdon rocks icy white fit for Eagles snow game
So after the 55-23 victory was secured, it was time to bask in the good times of heading to the Super Bowl in New Orleans against the evil dynasty Kansas City Chiefs.
Congdon was there with their two kids, Jada, 6, and Saquon Jr., 2, also known as S.J., to share an absolutely perfect family moment.
RELATED: Jalen Hurts rocks old school 'French beret' for Eagles-Commanders NFC showdown
Congdon, 26, was perfectly preppy with a black tie and collared shirt and a black and white letterman jacket with kelly green accents- presumably an Eagles one. Also the studious glasses were the perfect finisher.
The Barkleys were also happy to celebrating the $250,000 bonus for reaching the Super Bowl as part of Saquon's contract.
Congdon and Barkley share the perfect couple's kiss at the end of the ridiculously sweet scene.
For Eagles fans, they hope Saquon is the perfect finisher in the Super Bowl to take down the Chiefs.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh mama: Girlfriend-less Jayden Daniels’ mom explains why QB remains single
LA royalty: Vanessa Bryant net worth: How big is Kobe’s widow’s fortune?
Sneak peek: Brittany Mahomes shares first tiny glimpse of baby Golden
NIL offer?: Livvy Dunne doubles down on bf Paul Skenes rare $1M rookie card offer
Oh my: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink looks tiny beside 7-foot-3 Wemby at NBA Paris game