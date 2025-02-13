Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal flexes 'believe' all-black zipper stunner teasing abs
It may not be football season with new game-day fits, but Loreal Sarkisian is still bringing the fire with every new look she drops.
The wife of the Texas Longhorns football head coach Steve Sarkisian slayed all season on game days like her cowgirl white denim fit, and orange leather stunner, and her Thanksgiving surprise Daisy Dukes.
The stylist and fashion expert Loreal just got back from an epic trip to Paris where she dripped black in Louis Vuitton, and another eye-popping luxury look, and a low-cut casual tank top from her hotel room. She also ate good, too, with some pricey pizza and showed off the biggest croissant ever that dwarfed her purse.
The 39 year old is back with an ab-teasing all-zipper jacket for a sizzling fit (scroll through). She gave a friendly reminder in the caption to “believe that you can and you’re halfway there.”
Loreal is definitely believing in herself with fire looks like these.
She’s also began a “new chapter” with Steve after the couple filed for divorce over the summer and have since reconciled — they seem as good as ever. They’ve been married since 2020.
It’s not football season, but Loreal is certainly winning this week with her latest fit drop.
