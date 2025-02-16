Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes giant diamond earrings during massage
Usually we are talking about what fit Loreal Sarkisian is in. This time we are talking about her without any fit on at all and just some massive diamond rings.
The wife of Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian slayed all season long in her game-day fits like her cowgirl white denim fit, and orange leather stunner, and her burnt orange fairytale look.
The stylist and fashion expert just got back from an epic trip to Paris where she dripped in a fire black in Louis Vuitton fit, and another eye-popping luxury look, and a low-cut casual tank top from her hotel room.
Back home in Austin, Texas, Loreal used Sunday to rejuvenate with a spa day massage. She wrote, “Do not forget to love on yourself today. Self-care Sundays are for refueling your mind and body, so you can show up as your best self for the week ahead.” She posted this while wearing some giant diamond earrings, and kept them on for the massage.
That’s some serious bling.
Loreal and Steve have been married since 2020 and have reconciled after filing for divorce this past summer. Loreal says she’s opening a “new chapter” in her life and she’s emphasizing self care like this blinged-out massage day.
