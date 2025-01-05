Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal teases Texas CFB stunner in full-length plaid coat
Loreal Sarkisian usually drops her big fashion hits around the Texas Longhorns games, but on NFL Sunday she brought another fit winner.
The 39-year-old wife of the Texas coach Steve Sarkisian slayed 2024 with her incredible fits along the way like her Thanksgiving stunner in Daisy Dukes and boots, and her all-white sparkly denim cowgirl slay.
When the calendar flipped to 2025, Loreal hasn’t disappointed with her burnt orange fairytale look for Texas big College Football 2OT Peach Bowl win over the Arizona State Sun Devils. She followed that up with her shoestring tank top all-black fit that went viral.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal upstages Arch Manning after Texas OT win
For her latest hit, Loreal took over NFL Sunday in a full-length plaid coat.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian flexes luxury shopping spree before hubby Steve’s Texas CFP game
Loreal looks amazing as always.
Loreal, who is a former track star herself, penned her fans a sweet thank you note as the calendar flipped to January, as well as a strong message for the “new chapter” of her life. She and Steve have reconciled after filing for divorce over the summer. They’ve been married since 2020.
Texas plays the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday, January 10, in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. No doubt Loreal will bring her Texas best for that one.
