Tyrese Halliburton’s fiancée Jade rocks Daisy Dukes fit for Morgan Wallen show
Jade Jones certainly knows how to stand out in a crowd.
The fiancée of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton had quite the run of playoff fits from her custom shoestring top, to her Haliburton faces jeans, and looks like below, Jade was a hit at games.
After his devastating Achilles injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, Haliburton may have been driving Jones nuts with a new annoying habit, but she’s been by his side since college and said yes to his epic proposal at Iowa State where they met when he played basketball and she was a cheerleader. She’s since been flexing the giant ring around since.
After a string bikini-filled trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her man, Jones crushed a Daisy Dukes cowgirl fit for country star Morgan ‘s concert on Friday night. She wrote, “MW loading… 🤠“
She certainly went all out with the jean shorts, knee-high cowboy boots and a hat.
The concert was in Cleveland, Ohio, where Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett walked Wallen out to kick off the show to the hyped crowd.
While that was cool, Jones stole the show with her head-turning cowgirl fit.
