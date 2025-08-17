The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tyrese Halliburton’s fiancée Jade rocks Daisy Dukes fit for Morgan Wallen show

The fiancée of the Indiana Pacers star goes with the ultimate country-girl fit for the concert.

Matt Ryan

Jade Jones (center), girlfriend of Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (not pictured), cheers during the first half during game three of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Jade Jones (center), girlfriend of Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (not pictured), cheers during the first half during game three of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Jade Jones certainly knows how to stand out in a crowd.

The fiancée of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton had quite the run of playoff fits from her custom shoestring top, to her Haliburton faces jeans, and looks like below, Jade was a hit at games.

Jade Jones
Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones posts her custom Pacers fit ahead of Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals. / Jade Jones/Instagram

After his devastating Achilles injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, Haliburton may have been driving Jones nuts with a new annoying habit, but she’s been by his side since college and said yes to his epic proposal at Iowa State where they met when he played basketball and she was a cheerleader. She’s since been flexing the giant ring around since.

RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton enjoys boat ride with bikini-clad fiancée Jade

After a string bikini-filled trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her man, Jones crushed a Daisy Dukes cowgirl fit for country star Morgan ‘s concert on Friday night. She wrote, “MW loading… 🤠“

Jade Jones
Jade Jones/Instagram

She certainly went all out with the jean shorts, knee-high cowboy boots and a hat.

RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton’s now-fiancée Jade sorority miniskirt, crop top back at college

The concert was in Cleveland, Ohio, where Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett walked Wallen out to kick off the show to the hyped crowd.

While that was cool, Jones stole the show with her head-turning cowgirl fit.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

