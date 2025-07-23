Vanessa Bryant gets surprise shout-out for sick new Nike Kobes by Dawn Staley
Vanessa Bryant loves to share the love with friends when new Kobe shoes come out. She gave South Carolina Gamecocks basketball coach Dawn Staley a sick new pair that the coach absolutely loved.
Vanessa, 43, has showcased many new fire Kobe kicks lIke the triple-black “Year of the Mamba” and the All-Star Kobe 6 “Sails” that she and daughter Natalia promoted, and Gigi’s Kobe 9 “Mambacita” kicks that dropped on her would-be 19th birthday.
The widow of Kobe has previously given friends like Pau Gasol and his wife Cat some sweet Kobe Christmas editions, and quarterback Russell Wilson the Grinch cleats during the football season.
She’s also given Staley the ultra rare Kobe 4 “CHBL” editions that are only in China that the coach was truly grateful for. Now, Vanessa sent Staley the new Kobe 6 Protro WNBA All-Star PEs. Staley wrote, “Love it when I come home to #kobebryant feet heat…@wnba all-star jawns! 🥰🥰🥰 @vanessabryant never stop with the top tier colorway!! 🔥🔥🔥“
Those are awesome.
Staley was at the WNBA All-Star Game, while Vanessa is a huge proponent of the WNBA and recently took the whole family to see good friend Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty where they even posed with a much taller Angel Reese.
It’s amazing to see Vanessa continue to spread the Kobe love through his shoes and to support women’s basketball in Gigi’s honor.
