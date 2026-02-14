Vanessa Bryant Reveals Fire New Kobe 'Warning Label' Kicks Before LA All-Star Game

Vanessa Bryant loves showing off her late husband and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s latest and greatest sneakers. She dropped a sweet new colorway right before the NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old Vanessa and her three daughters just passed the six-year mark of the death of Kobe and Gigi Bryant where both Vanessa had a heartfelt tribute to them, and 21-year-old Natalia Bryant, too, had a moving post.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Sends 1 Word to Bad Bunny After Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Aug 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; The family of Kobe Bryant, widow Vanessa Bryant and daughters Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant, on Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night at the Los Angeles Dodgers game. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vanessa continues to honor their legacies running the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation for charity events, and helping promote Kobe’s Nike sneakers business. She even sent his former Lakers teammate Pau Gasol some sweet Kobe “Christmas” kicks for the holidays.

She’s promoted several others like the shimmering Year of the Mamba Triple Black look, the Kobe 6 “Sails” that JuJu Watkins rocked during a USC game, and awesomely the Kobe 6 “Mambacitas” that dropped on Gigi’s would-be 19th birthday to honor her late daughter.

Even Natalia starred in a Nike commercial with New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson to rep the Kobe 3 Protro “Halo” editions.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant goes full cowgirl fit matching daughters for 'Year of the Horse'

Speaking of the Kobe 3 Protros, Vanessa had a special drop before the NBA All-Star Game that’s taking place at the home of the Los Angeles Clippers. She even set it to Bad Bunny’s music.

New Kobe sneakers on the way to LA. | Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

And here are the Nike Kobe 3 Protro “Warning Label” sneakers in that fire purple colorway that Vanessa posted on Instagram.

New Nike Kobe 3s | Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Here is more about them:

Kobe ruled the NBA All-Star game, making 18 of them. His legacy continues through his wife and kids, and in his sneakers. He’d be proud of these.

Vanessa shows off a Kobe billboard in downtown LA. | Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex