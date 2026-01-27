Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Shares Moving Dad, Gigi Tribute on Death Anniversary
Monday, January 26, marked six years since Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi were among nine killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. On the anniversary of their death, Kobe’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant had a tear-jerking post.
It was no doubt a difficult day for Natalia and mom Vanessa Bryant mourning Kobe and Gigi.
Vanessa has done an amazing job raising daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 9, and Capri, 6, on her own. They’ve had many amazing moments she’s shared recently like their heartwarming family Christmas photo, and them all together at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Kobe Bobblehead Night where Bianka crushed the first pitch.
Vanessa has also done a lot to keep Kobe and Gigi’s memories alive like her heartfelt note to them recently.
Natalia has thrived, graduating college last spring from USC where she had the ultimate tribute to dad on her fit that day. She also starred in a commercial for dad’s shoes alongside New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson.
Natalia’s touching post to Kobe and Gigi
On Monday, Natalia posted a loving photo of her with dad and Gigi and dropped the ❤️ emoji.
It’s still hard to believe six years later they are both gone.
Kobe would be 47 today and Gigi 19 and likely playing college basketball.
No doubt they would be smiling down on the Bryant family seeing how well they are doing.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.