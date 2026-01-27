Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Shares Moving Dad, Gigi Tribute on Death Anniversary

Monday, January 26, marked six years since Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi were among nine killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. On the anniversary of their death, Kobe’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant had a tear-jerking post.

It was no doubt a difficult day for Natalia and mom Vanessa Bryant mourning Kobe and Gigi.

Jan 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans gather at a mural of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna painted on the wall of Hardcore Fitness Bootcamp gym in downtown Los Angeles. Bryant and his daughter and seven other persons died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Jan. 26, 2020. | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant moved by Taylor Swift’s surprising Kobe, Gianna tribute

Vanessa has done an amazing job raising daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 9, and Capri, 6, on her own. They’ve had many amazing moments she’s shared recently like their heartwarming family Christmas photo, and them all together at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Kobe Bobblehead Night where Bianka crushed the first pitch.

Aug 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant pose for a photo before the game between Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant excitedly shows off newest member of the family

Vanessa has also done a lot to keep Kobe and Gigi’s memories alive like her heartfelt note to them recently.

Natalia has thrived, graduating college last spring from USC where she had the ultimate tribute to dad on her fit that day. She also starred in a commercial for dad’s shoes alongside New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson.

Kobe with Gigi and Natalia | Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Natalia’s touching post to Kobe and Gigi

On Monday, Natalia posted a loving photo of her with dad and Gigi and dropped the ❤️ emoji.

Kobe with daughter Gigi | Natalia Bryant/Instagram

It’s still hard to believe six years later they are both gone.

Kobe would be 47 today and Gigi 19 and likely playing college basketball.

No doubt they would be smiling down on the Bryant family seeing how well they are doing.

The Bryant family | Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama