Sydney Thomas goes viral again for awkward two-word 21st birthday post

The viral sensation from the Netflix Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight went viral again for all the wrong reasons turning 21.

Matthew Graham

Sydney Thomas served as a ring girl for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight at AT&T Stadium.
Sydney Thomas served as a ring girl for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight at AT&T Stadium. / Sydney Thomas/Instagram

Ring girl Sydney Thomas went viral for all the right reasons as a noticeable side attraction for the Netflix Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight. The sparring might not have been must watch, but the spectacle and Thomas were certainly watercooler talkers.

Since then, the proud Alabama Crimson Tide student has been everywhere, including the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Sydney Thomas
Sydney Thomas/Instagram

Today, Nov. 27, she turned 21, celebrating all of her breathless fits since that 15 minutes of fame night, which obviously she's trying to extend, including having Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model aspirations.

For her Instagram carousel caption to celebrate her big birthday, she wrote, "Vegas F1 & finally 21🎂"

Then on her Instagram Stories, she shared an adorable photo of her holding the prerequisite balloons for a big birthday.

Sydney Thomas
Sydney Thomas/Instagram

Unfortunately, she also posted the same photo on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, "I’m legal" with the champagne cheers glasses emoji. Obviously the Alabama beauty was referring to enjoying an adult beverage legally, but you can imagine the array of captions, and the post had nearly 6 million views as of this story.

Let's hope it's only a blip on the radar to her SI Swimsuit aspirations.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

