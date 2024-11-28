Sydney Thomas goes viral again for awkward two-word 21st birthday post
Ring girl Sydney Thomas went viral for all the right reasons as a noticeable side attraction for the Netflix Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight. The sparring might not have been must watch, but the spectacle and Thomas were certainly watercooler talkers.
Since then, the proud Alabama Crimson Tide student has been everywhere, including the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Today, Nov. 27, she turned 21, celebrating all of her breathless fits since that 15 minutes of fame night, which obviously she's trying to extend, including having Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model aspirations.
For her Instagram carousel caption to celebrate her big birthday, she wrote, "Vegas F1 & finally 21🎂"
Then on her Instagram Stories, she shared an adorable photo of her holding the prerequisite balloons for a big birthday.
Unfortunately, she also posted the same photo on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, "I’m legal" with the champagne cheers glasses emoji. Obviously the Alabama beauty was referring to enjoying an adult beverage legally, but you can imagine the array of captions, and the post had nearly 6 million views as of this story.
Let's hope it's only a blip on the radar to her SI Swimsuit aspirations.
