Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Talks Super Bowl LIX
The Kansas City Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in Super Bowl LIX. They will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57. That game was a great one and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top winning by a field goal in the final seconds. If he sees the same game it is going to be a fun one to watch.
The Chiefs have the best head coach in the National Football League. Andy Reid, since coming over to Kansas City from Philadelphia, Reid has taken this Chiefs franchise to places they could have never imagined. Now Reid is looking to add to his Hall of Fame career by once again defeating his former team the Eagles and adding another Super Bowl ring to his collection.
"Well, you know the kid [Patrick Mahomes], so he is a great kid, he grew up in a locker room, he is humble, what a phenomenal teammate he is always complimenting his guys, kind of knows when to pull on them and when you to back off and compliment," said Andy Reid on The Pat McAfee Show. "He just got a good way about him, and he is smart on top of all that and is a very hard worker."
Reid was asked about drawing up new plays heading into the Super Bowl.
"That is the fun part. So I have these coaches here that have creative minds and they love doing it. And they get the players involved too. It does not matter if it is a lineman or a quarterback. Whoever they got something good, let us put it out on the table and see what you got. I got 51 percent of the vote, but I am still open-minded with it."
Reid also talked about the challenges the Eagles present.
"I cannot get rid of that guy [the Eagles]. He is everywhere and he is tough. He has a great scheme and that defense plays their heart out. That is a tremendous defense. Offense too but that defense, you are asking me about the defense, and Vic [Fangio] is as good as anybody in this league. Everywhere he goes he puts together these tough defenses."