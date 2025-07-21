The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Azzi Fudd proudly shows gf Paige Bueckers' WNBA All-Star win fit

The basketball power couple is unmatched — both on and off the court.

Michelle McGahan

Connecticut sophomore Paige Bueckers, left, shares a laugh with freshman Azzi Fudd at a news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
Connecticut sophomore Paige Bueckers, left, shares a laugh with freshman Azzi Fudd at a news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. / Shawn McFarland / Hartford Courant / IMAGO / Newscom World
The ultimate basketball power couple says what? Azzi Fudd proudly showed off girlfriend Paige Bueckers' WNBA All-Star win with a telling post.

The Dallas Wings rookie, 23, made WNBA All-Star history over the weekend, when she and the rest of Team Collier the clinched the All-Star title with not just one, but a series of wins that have never been done before — like scoring the first-ever 4-point shot in the first 28 seconds of the game.

To say that Fudd, 22, was beyond proud of her girlfriend is an understatement, as the twopartied into the night in celebration.

Azzi Fudd Paige Bueckers
Azzi Fudd shows support for girlfriend Paige Bueckers by reposting her Instagram Story in July 2025. / Azzi Fudd / Instagram

The celebrations continued via social media, as Fudd reposted Bueckers' brand-new 2025 All-Star Basketball crewneck, which the Wings star held up to the camera to displaying her win. The UConn guard's re-gram of the proud moment only served to support her girlfriend and her historic champion title.

But it wasn't just Fudd who was loving on her girlfriend, as Bueckers also couldn't get over the NCAA champion's own look over the weekend — literally checking her out multiple times (on-camera).

Fudd, for her part, stunned in a black button-down dress (one that was significantly buttoned-down!) to reveal a black, lacy bra underneath.

It's safe to say it was a significant weekend for the couple — who met as UConn Huskies teammates in college — in many ways, Last but not least, the pair also dropped jaws by hard-launching their relationship at the game and over the entire weekend. No wonder everyone was abuzz!

One All-Star weekend down ... and many more happy events to come.

Michelle McGahan
MICHELLE MCGAHAN

Michelle is an editor based in the New York metro area reporting on celebrity and entertainment news. She has in-depth knowledge of pop music and fandom. Michelle has worked in editorial roles across media outlets such as Newsweek, Us Weekly, iHeartRadio and more. She is a cum laude graduate of Drew University.

