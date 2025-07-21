Azzi Fudd proudly shows gf Paige Bueckers' WNBA All-Star win fit
The ultimate basketball power couple says what? Azzi Fudd proudly showed off girlfriend Paige Bueckers' WNBA All-Star win with a telling post.
The Dallas Wings rookie, 23, made WNBA All-Star history over the weekend, when she and the rest of Team Collier the clinched the All-Star title with not just one, but a series of wins that have never been done before — like scoring the first-ever 4-point shot in the first 28 seconds of the game.
To say that Fudd, 22, was beyond proud of her girlfriend is an understatement, as the twopartied into the night in celebration.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers, Flau'jae reunite for 'real life goals' besties party mode at 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend
The celebrations continued via social media, as Fudd reposted Bueckers' brand-new 2025 All-Star Basketball crewneck, which the Wings star held up to the camera to displaying her win. The UConn guard's re-gram of the proud moment only served to support her girlfriend and her historic champion title.
But it wasn't just Fudd who was loving on her girlfriend, as Bueckers also couldn't get over the NCAA champion's own look over the weekend — literally checking her out multiple times (on-camera).
Fudd, for her part, stunned in a black button-down dress (one that was significantly buttoned-down!) to reveal a black, lacy bra underneath.
RELATED: Azzi Fudd’s provocative WNBA All-Star Game fit raises eyebrows
It's safe to say it was a significant weekend for the couple — who met as UConn Huskies teammates in college — in many ways, Last but not least, the pair also dropped jaws by hard-launching their relationship at the game and over the entire weekend. No wonder everyone was abuzz!
One All-Star weekend down ... and many more happy events to come.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip