Bills vs. Ravens: Top 3 pivotal plays that weren't a touchdown or turnover
We saw the the big game changers in the Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens divisional matchup Sunday night -- Mark Andrews' fumble, Josh Allen's TD, Mark Andrews' dropped two point conversion -- but in a tight game against playoff teams it's usually the less flashy plays that coaches and players know deliver a win.
1. Questionable Pass Interference on Tredavious White
First half. Bills ball, 3rd and 5 on the Ravens 31 yard line. 1:13 left before the half. Bills ahead 14-10.
Josh Allen lofts it up for Keon Coleman down the left sideline for what looks to be an incomplete pass...until the yellow flag flies. Pass interference on the former Bill, Tre'Davious White.
It was a call that many, including announcer Tony Romo, found questionable at the very least. Instead of a stop and maybe a 48 yard Bass field goal to go up 17-10, the Bills get 18 yards on the penalty and Joshua Allen bulldozes in for a touchdown with 16 seconds left in the half.
It allowed a touchdown versus a field goal, was a four point swing AND left no time on the clock for the Ravens to score before the half.
2. Bills Big Blitz
3rd Quarter. Ravens have 2nd and 12 on the Buffalo 29 yard line. 10:25 left in the 3rd quarter, Ravens down 21-10.
A touchdown puts the Ravens firmly back in the game. But the Bills blitz (they did that a lot) and Lamar Jackson, with a Bills defender bearing down, zips one past Mark Andrews for an incompletion.
It was difficult to tell if it was an errant throw, or if Andrews should've slide to the open passing window more, but it didn't matter.
It put the Ravens at 3rd and 12 and caused the Ravens to be a bit off-balance. They took a delay of game penalty on the next play to make it 3rd and 17, forcing them to settle for a Justin Tucker field goal. A four point swing in a close game is a huge deal.
3. Bills Big Sack
2nd Quarter. Ravens ball, 2nd and goal from the three-yard-line. 4:38 left in the 2nd quarter. Bills are up, 14-7.
The Bills had just stuff Derek Henry for a one-yard loss on 1st and goal. That play nearly made this list, yes, but the 2nd down play was even more damaging.
Lamar Jackson drops back and the oft-unsackable QB genie is bottled up by the Bills Greg Rousseau for a MASSIVE sack - one of only two on the day.
(*The other being Hamlin sack which resulted in Von Miller's scoop-and-run but this isn't about turnovers, remember?)
So now Ravens have gone from 1st and goal from the three to 3rd and goal from the nine. An incomplete pass leads to a Justin Tucker field goal and it's another four point swing courtesy of a guy whom Sean McDermott loves.
The Bills did the big things right - they won the turnover battle (again) and they scored touchdowns in a tough weather environment. They also made a bunch of less-obvious but critical plays that the great teams know are necessary to advance in January against other elite teams.
The bills will need that same level of focus and high-end performance next week when they meet another well-coached, detail-oriented, do-the-small-things-well team in the AFC Championship game - the Kansas City Chiefs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —