Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen gets honest about facing Chiefs
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are starting to prepare for their matchup on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.
After beating the Baltimore Ravens by a final score of 27-25 in the divisional round, the Bills have one one more game to win to get to the Super Bowl.
Of course, facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be no easy task. Kansas City is looking to three-peat as champions this season.
Buffalo is ready to embrace the challenge of trying to knock off the two-time defending champions.
In recent years, the Bills playing the Chiefs has become a normal occurrence. Allen and Buffalo are more than aware of what they're walking into this weekend.
All of that being said, Allen spoke out honestly about the upcoming showdown with Mahomes.
"We know what they are. They're the perennial of what you want to be in the NFL," Allen stated. "You've got to beat them to get past them. So, you know, we're going to enjoy this one tonight."
Despite beating Kansas City earlier in the season, Allen knows that the playoffs are a different game.
"The regular season is what the regular season is, and it doesn't matter how well you perform when you get to the playoffs, it doesn't really matter," Allen said. "It's hard to beat a team twice. We understand that. We know that. It's a team that we beat early in the season, but it's not the same team. They got some guys back on their defense and their offense, and I can't tell you enough now. I don't know much about it because I've been focusing on the Ravens, so we'll get into that tomorrow."
Obviously, the Bills' superstar is well aware of the challenge his team is facing. However, a win over Kansas City would give Buffalo a ton of momentum heading into the Super Bowl if they can pull it off.
To beat the Chiefs, the Bills are going to need to focus on a few specific things.
On the road against Kansas City, Buffalo will need to take care of the football offensively. They need to make plays, but they can't afford to give the Chiefs extra possessions.
Also, the Bills are going to need to put pressure on Mahomes and keep him contained in the pocket.
Outside of that, they simply need to play harder than Kansas City does. Buffalo has to play with a sense of desperation and take it to the Chiefs each and every play.
Hopefully, the Bills are up to the challenge. It won't be easy, but Buffalo has the talent to pull off the upset. Only time will tell, but the stage has been set for both the Bills and Kansas City to punch their ticket into the Super Bowl.
