Ravens Defend Mark Andrews After Brutal Game
Mark Andrews will go down as one of the greatest players in Baltimore Ravens history when all is said and done, but right now, he unfortunately has the target on his back.
In the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Andrews, the Ravens' all-time leader in receiving touchdowns, had two incredibly costly mistakes. First, he fumbled just past midfield with under nine minutes to go, ending a promising drive when the Ravens desperately needed points. Second, he dropped the potential game-tying two-point conversion with just over 90 seconds to go, all but ending Baltimore's comeback hopes.
Andrews understandably didn't speak to the media after the game, but his coaches and teammates passionately defended him after a rough outing.
"There's nobody that has more heart and cares more or fights more than Mark. We wouldn't be here without Mark Andrews," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the game. "That's what you say to him. It's like anything else – destiny is a decision that you make. The decision is how you handle what comes in your life. Mark will handle it fantastic like he always does, because he's a high-character person, he's a tough person, and he's a good person. I'm proud of him just like I'm proud of all the guys."
Andrews is a team captain and one of the most-respected players in the locker room, and the Ravens obviously aren't going to throw one of their own under the bus, especially a player like him. Even after a brutal game by his standards, Andrews is still a player that others look up to.
"Mark is a pro's pro," said tight end Isaiah Likely, who caught the touchdown just before the aforementioned two-point conversion. "You all are going to have to ask him how he feels, but I know Mark [well]. Any other situation, Mark holds onto the ball. He does everything right. That's why he's my big brother. I look up to Mark in everything he does. I try to be a sponge with everything he does. It happens. He's human."
The 29-year-old had a strong season overall, scoring 11 touchdowns to lead all NFL tight ends. Unfortunately, though, this game will be the lasting impression of his season, which, to his teammates, isn't representative of him at all.
"I talked to [Andrews] on the sideline, but I'm just as hurt as Mark," quarterback Lamar Jackson. "I don't ... [It's not] his fault. All of us played a factor in that game. It's a team effort. We're not going to put that on Mark, because he's been battling all season. He's been doing all the great things he's been doing all season. It [doesn't] always go our way. We want it to, but at the moment in time, it's not going our way. We need to figure it out."
