The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bills WR Keon Coleman's insane hoops high flying is Josh Allen dream come true

The second-year wide receiver looks like his wrist is fully healthy as he went bonkers at Damar Hamlin's charity basketball game.

Matthew Graham

Jan 26, 2025: Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman attempts to make a catch over Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks in the AFC Championship Game.
Jan 26, 2025: Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman attempts to make a catch over Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks in the AFC Championship Game. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Keon Coleman might have taken Damar Hamlin's charity basketball game a little too seriously.

The Buffalo Bills' second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had an up-and-down rookie year, missing some games because of a wrist injury.

RELATED: Josh Allen reveals surprising second wedding ring in new Hailee Steinfeld photo

Steph Curry, Keon Coleman, Stephen Curry
Feb 13, 2025: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shakes hands with Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman before a game against the Houston Rockets. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Well the silver lining of Coleman dropping 60 points with some amazing high-flying dunks is that the wrist is fully healed, and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen might have a much needed added weapon as the former Florida State standout enters his second season.

Users across social media platforms were thoroughly impressed with his hops, but also had jokes about taking his Bills teammate's charity game a little too seriously.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld shares intimate behind-the-scenes Josh Allen wedding photo

Bills fans are hoping Coleman, 22, will dunk on some defensive backs after a promising first year as a deep threat, averaging 19.2 yards per catch with four touchdowns, and 556 yards for the season.

Hamlin, 27, has been active in outstanding charity work ever since his in-game cardiac arrest on January 2, 2023, that has made him an endearing player for fans across the NFL rooting for him to succeed.

Josh Allen, Keon Coleman
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There was also a surprising cameo by former Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, now playing for AFC East rivals New England Patriots and partying on boats, towards the end of the video of the Coleman showtime reel.

For Allen, he's hoping Coleman's charity game Superman heroics translate to dunking on DBs.

Keon Coleman
Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding

Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post

No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting

Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors

New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News