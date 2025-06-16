Bills WR Keon Coleman's insane hoops high flying is Josh Allen dream come true
Keon Coleman might have taken Damar Hamlin's charity basketball game a little too seriously.
The Buffalo Bills' second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had an up-and-down rookie year, missing some games because of a wrist injury.
Well the silver lining of Coleman dropping 60 points with some amazing high-flying dunks is that the wrist is fully healed, and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen might have a much needed added weapon as the former Florida State standout enters his second season.
Users across social media platforms were thoroughly impressed with his hops, but also had jokes about taking his Bills teammate's charity game a little too seriously.
Bills fans are hoping Coleman, 22, will dunk on some defensive backs after a promising first year as a deep threat, averaging 19.2 yards per catch with four touchdowns, and 556 yards for the season.
Hamlin, 27, has been active in outstanding charity work ever since his in-game cardiac arrest on January 2, 2023, that has made him an endearing player for fans across the NFL rooting for him to succeed.
There was also a surprising cameo by former Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, now playing for AFC East rivals New England Patriots and partying on boats, towards the end of the video of the Coleman showtime reel.
For Allen, he's hoping Coleman's charity game Superman heroics translate to dunking on DBs.
