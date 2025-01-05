Jerry Jones heaps more praise on Mike McCarthy, no announcement of coach's future
The Dallas Cowboys fell to 7-10 with a last-second loss at home to the Washington Commanders. Terry McLaurin hauled in a game-winning touchdown, which was a fitting end to a frustrating season for Dallas.
Throughout the year, there was a lot of drama — mostly concerning contracts. Team owner/general manager Jerry Jones took forever to sign Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to extensions and elected to send head coach Mike McCarthy into the season without a deal beyond 2024.
That's made McCarthy's future a hot topic, which is why one of the first questions Jones received following the Week 18 loss was about the head coach. Jones said he hasn't made a decision on the future but heaped plenty of praise on McCarthy.
Jones said that McCarthy is one of the top coaches in the game and that "he did nothing to diminish my opinion of him as a coach" this year.
He added that he was impressed with the way the players responded to McCarthy.
Dallas was just 3-7 at one point, winning four of their final seven games. Still, they were 2-7 at home and were plagued by bad decisions. Not all the mistakes were McCarthy's fault — with Jones bungling the offseason — but Jones isn't likely taking the blame, which is why McCarthy might be gone very soon.
