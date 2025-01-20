Jayden Daniels 2014 Tweet Predicted His Rise To Commanders Stardom
The Washington Commanders are one win away from the Super Bowl, thanks to the meteoric rise of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels delivered another stellar performance on Saturday night, leading the Commanders to a stunning victory over the No. 1-seeded Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
With two playoff wins under his belt, both on the road the 24-year-old has rapidly become the franchise cornerstone the Commanders envisioned when they selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in last April's NFL Draft.
Daniels, whose 2014 tweet at age 13 predicted his rise—“One day you guys gonna hear my name everywhere” continues to make good on that promise for his new team in Washington.
Sports Illustrated writer Andy Nesbitt highlighted the quarterback's self-awareness, noting, "Too good."
Daniels has dazzled fans and analysts alike with his composure, playmaking ability, and leadership. His playoff journey began with a hard-fought Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, followed by his commanding performance against Detroit. In both games, Daniels showcased his knack for making big plays under pressure, cementing himself as the face of a revitalized Commanders team.
Daniels has brought magic to Washington's playoff run, energizing a fanbase that hasn't celebrated a Super Bowl appearance since the team's victory over the Buffalo Bills in 1991.
Now, only one team stands between Daniels and a chance to etch his name into NFL history. The Commanders will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game next week. With momentum on their side and a quarterback who seems destined for greatness, Washington is closer than ever to reclaiming its place atop the football world.
For Jayden Daniels, the journey from a 13-year-old dreamer to the NFL's brightest rising star is just beginning. One thing is certain: his name will be everywhere for years to come.
