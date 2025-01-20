Eagles Jalen Hurts Could Be Limited With Knee Injury In NFC Title Game
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts spent most of one commercial break in the blue medical tent on the sideline. Kenny Pickett had his helmet and was warming up. He began to walk to the middle of the field, looking like he was coming out of the bullpen when Hurts popped out and quickly began loosening up his arm.
The Eagles quarterback was coming back in, despite what looked like a serious knee injury after getting bent backward on a tackle. After the Eagles secured another trip to the NFC Championship Game with a 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams at a snowy Lincoln Financial Field, Hurts was asked about the injury.
He said it was about “seeing how the week will go, seeing how things progress,” before saying that “yeah” he is confident he will play Sunday when the Washington Commanders come to town for a 3 p.m. kickoff.
Hurts has already dealt with a broken finger, and is still dealing with that, a concussion that cost him the final two regular season games, and now a potential alphabet-style knee injury of some sort – MCL, ACL, PCL?
How many reps will they give Pickett in this week's practices – just in case?
The last time they played the Commanders, of course, Hurts was knocked out of the game with a concussion, leaving Pickett to finish. Still, Philly almost won. Should’ve won, but the usually sure-handed DeVonta Smith dropped a pass late that would have sealed the win.
Hurts’ value in this postseason may not be his passing, but his ability to protect the football and his running threat.
While quarterbacks around him are making mistake after mistake with interceptions, from Lamar Jackson to Matthew Stafford to Jordan Love to Baker Mayfield, Hurts once again took care of the football, allowing the Eagles to once again win the takeaway/giveaway battle. They are now plus-6 in two playoff games.
His ability to run the ball has helped make Saquon Barkley even more effective. When he had to depart the game against Washington on Dec. 22, the Commanders were able to neutralize Barkley without the plus-one threat of Hurts in the run game.
Against the Rams, Hurts set the tone with a 44-yard touchdown run to open the scoring less than three minutes in when you could still see the field before snow blanketed it.
“Saquon needed a break, so I told him I'd do it first,” joked Hurts. “Get me a piece.”
Hurts finished with 70 yards rushing, the perfect complement to Barkley’s 205 yards on the ground and a reason the Eagles’ 285 yards on the ground established a new team record for most yards rushing in a playoff game.
If Hurts can’t play or is limited, that could impact the Eagles’ chances of beating the Commanders.
More NFL: Saquon Barkley Continues Chasing Greatness, Rewriting Eagles Record Book