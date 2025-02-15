Livvy Dunne reveals surprising celebrity she’s starstruck over meeting
Livvy Dunne is super popular with millions of social media followers and starstruck fans posing with her at events, but she revealed one celebrity she was starstruck over when they met.
The LSU gymnast goes viral with fits like her Daisy Dukes and boots at the Super Bowl, or her T-shirt only sizzling bedroom look, or just her sparkly purple and black Lady Tigers leotard.
The 22-year-old even got her own segment on SportsCenter while rocking a casual fit, and made a rival Alabama fan’s day with an epic photo after a meet vs. the Crimson Tide. She even melted the internet doing a selfie with ring girl Sydney Thomas at a Super Bowl party.
It doesn’t hurt she’s also dating Pittsburgh Pirates National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes and the two of them together are a true power couple.
But who Dunne went fangirl over will shock you. During a rapid fire set of question with ESPNW, Dunne named 83-year-old Martha Stewart as the celebrity she was most starstruck over meeting of all people.
Dunne met the author, entrepreneur and lifestyle expert Stewart at a previous Sports Illustrated Super Bowl event.
She did say if she could have dinner with any celebrity or athlete it would still be Skenes. Good call Livvy, but Martha Stewart is a badass.
