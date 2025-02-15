The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne reveals surprising celebrity she’s starstruck over meeting

The LSU gymnast has her own starstruck fans she meets, but she named someone you’d never guess who she went fangirl over.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne of LSU gymnastics
Livvy Dunne of LSU gymnastics / IMAGO / Newscom World

Livvy Dunne is super popular with millions of social media followers and starstruck fans posing with her at events, but she revealed one celebrity she was starstruck over when they met.

The LSU gymnast goes viral with fits like her Daisy Dukes and boots at the Super Bowl, or her T-shirt only sizzling bedroom look, or just her sparkly purple and black Lady Tigers leotard.

The 22-year-old even got her own segment on SportsCenter while rocking a casual fit, and made a rival Alabama fan’s day with an epic photo after a meet vs. the Crimson Tide. She even melted the internet doing a selfie with ring girl Sydney Thomas at a Super Bowl party.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in white leather miniskirt, knee-high black boots selfie

Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes, Kevin Costner
Livvy Dunne with boyfriend Paul Skenes and Kevin Costner during Super Bowl LIX weekend / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

It doesn’t hurt she’s also dating Pittsburgh Pirates National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes and the two of them together are a true power couple.

But who Dunne went fangirl over will shock you. During a rapid fire set of question with ESPNW, Dunne named 83-year-old Martha Stewart as the celebrity she was most starstruck over meeting of all people.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne overtakes Paul Skenes' couples photo in black miniskirt, knee-high boots

Dunne met the author, entrepreneur and lifestyle expert Stewart at a previous Sports Illustrated Super Bowl event.

She did say if she could have dinner with any celebrity or athlete it would still be Skenes. Good call Livvy, but Martha Stewart is a badass.

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates

Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show

Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit

Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike

Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/News