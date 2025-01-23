Eagles Legend Jason Kelce Has Bold Take For NFC Championship Game
The Philadelphia Eagles will have a chance to make it to the Super Bowl on Sunday and one thing could make it even sweeter.
Making a run to the Super Bowl is special and impressive in any right. But, when you can get there by taking down one of your division rivals, that's exciting. That's going to be the case for either the Eagles or the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
The two NFC East rivals will clash at Lincoln Financial Field and one of them will move on to the Super Bowl. Philadelphia and Washington faced off twice in the regular season with each side coming out on top once. It's going to be an interesting clash and Eagles legend Jason Kelce weighed in with an interesting take on Thursday on 94WIP SportsRadio.
"I have not expected the Commanders team to be at this point all season long," Kelce said. "I think that they have a tremendous quarterback who's played really well as a rookie. And their coaches have done a phenomenal job. I think as players, they have good players. I'll be very candid, I think the Eagles are better at every position.
"Like, I don't know if there is one position if you put the two rosters next to each other that I would take the Washington player over the Eagle player and that is a very honest assessment. I think that the Eagles are loaded."
It's a bold take but not a bad one. There's a reason the Eagles won 14 games in the regular season and got the No. 2 seed in the NFC. This Eagles team is built to win now, but it will have to get through a tough Commanders team.
