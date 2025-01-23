Shohei Ohtani Played Pivotal Role in Dodgers Landing Roki Sasaki
In 2024, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani had one of the greatest seasons in baseball history.
More news: Phillies Star Has Asinine Take On Who Deserved MVP Over Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani
Ohtani set career-highs in home runs, hits, runs scored, runs batted in, doubles, and stolen bases, and invented the 50 home run, 50 stolen base club, finishing with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases. Ohtani's season came to a close in the best way possible, with a World Series trophy in one hand and a National League MVP award in the other.
Ohtani's success during the season was undeniable, but he's also had success this offseason.
While the Dodgers need Ohtani's offensive prowess during the season, the organization needed a different version of the superstar in the winter.
Ohtani took the lead on the Dodgers' pursuit of Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki, according to The Athletic. It was even the Dodgers superstar who broke the news to Dodgers brass that the organization had landed Sasaki.
The orginal plan was for Sasaki to make his long-awaited announcement on Instagram. Then, his agent would follow up with a phone call to the winner.
But the Dodgers were informed by Ohtani via text message just minutes before Sasaki's social media announcement.
"We got him," Ohtani wrote.
It was at that moment that the long process came to an end. For six years, the Dodgers had known they wanted Sasaki to come to Los Angeles.
The goal had always been for the organization to become a pipeline for Japanese players, as president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said so over a year ago.
“This signing, from our standpoint, was about the level of talent that we added and the effect it has on our championship odds," Friedman said after the Dodgers signed Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto last year. "But a really helpful aspect of this deal is the potential tail of value of kids growing up [in Japan] being passionate Dodger fans, turning into really good players in the NPB [Nippon Professional Baseball], and then in an ideal world wanting to be a Dodger when they come over to play Major League Baseball.”
The Dodgers have now signed the best up and coming pitcher out of Japan in Sasaki, but it wouldn't have been possible without their superstar. It's evident Ohtani helps his team on and off the field.
Is there anything this man can't do?
More news: Dodgers' $63M Star Linked to Multiple Rivals, Including One in NL West