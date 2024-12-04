Watch: Joe Burrow Reveals Batmobile Purchase on Hard Knocks
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is about to own an exclusive piece of Batman history. The Bengals quarterback revealed on Hard Knocks that he bought one of 10 Batmobiles designed like the one from Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight movie saga.
Check out the clip of him discussing the $3 million purchase with Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase:
