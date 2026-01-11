Steelers Get Great QB News As Aaron Rodgers Decision Looms

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding to their options for 2026. The NFL Draft is still months away, and right now, they're focused on the playoffs. But when it's time to make decisions for next season, they'll have things to think about, and just got some big news on the quarterback front.

Right now, the Steelers are hopeful that Aaron Rodgers will return for 2026. Rodgers said he's open to another season in the NFL, but won't think about that decision until after the season is over. If he does return, it'll likely be to Pittsburgh.

That opens the door for the Steelers to approach the offseason with their sights on a Super Bowl run in 2026. Adding help to the offense and patching up holes in the defense will only improve this roster for the short-term, but they can also approach the long-term as well.

QB News

The Steelers got a new quarterback option in the NFL Draft, with Trinidad Chambliss being denied a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. This likely means he's headed to the NFL, and is expected to be an option anywhere from the first-round to the mid-rounds of the draft.

The Ole Miss product has the speedy and athleticism to excite scouts and the arm strength that flashes and shows plenty of promise. As a player with upside but more to learn, he's a tantalizing prospect that a team would be taking a risk on, but has serious potential to become a star.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) signals a first down after his run against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New QB Option Fits Steelers' Plan Perfectly

That's exactly what the Steelers are looking for. If they're thinking about the long-term at quarterback but the short-term with Aaron Rodgers, than Chambliss is their best option.

The team has interest in other names in the draft class, but a second-round option that allows them to add to the immediate roster in the first round and then focus on the future afterward is perfect.

Chambliss could learn behind Rodgers and have a playoff-worthy team available to him after the 2026 season ends. Giving the Steelers a chance to win now and later as they transition.

Check Out the Podcast

All Steelers Talk dives into the news of Chambliss and why the Steelers should be thrilled to get an opportunity at drafting him. It also reveals the latest injury news for Pittsburgh and what the team looks like heading into their playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Find the podcast anywhere you download your audio podcasts, or on YouTube.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers