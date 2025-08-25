Anthony Edwards Had the Most Anthony Edwards Post After Meeting Yao Ming
Anthony Edwards doesn't lack for confidence and he shouldn't because he has established himself as one of the most talented and electrifying players in the NBA. He plays with an edge and sees defenders as nothing more as an obstacle to overcome as he attacks the rim. And in the best-case scenario, someone to share the inevitable poster with as he finishes his slam dunk in traffic.
So that's where his mind went after getting an up-close and personal look at Yao Ming, who towers over him at 7'6".
The Minnesota Timberwolves star shared a picture with the Hall of Famer with the caption "I wud dunk on Yao shout out to one of da greats."
And he might if given the opportunity. Despite his impressive size, Ming is now 44 and hasn't contested a shot at the rack for quite some time. Edwards, however, currently plays a lot of basketball and can use his vertical to soar over just about anyone.
Sadly, we might never get to see this hypothetical situation.
Wolves fans must be happy to see Edwards working on his trash-talking craft during the offseason as he gears up for yet another season with the chance to establish Western Conference supremacy. Ming fans, however, might just want their guy to pose for a nice photo without getting the business.