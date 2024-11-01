Bill Belichick Participated in a Couples Costume Photoshoot for Halloween
Bill Belichick is seemingly everywhere this year. After the longtime New England Patriots coach parted ways with the team following the 2023 season, he took a number of media jobs. Free from running a team, Belichick has made regular appearances on The Pat McAfee Show and The ManningCast among other appearances and even started his own podcast with Matt Patricia.
But more importantly, he's found time for love.
In case you missed it, Belichick started dating a woman he met on an airplane and has been doing all the stuff he did not have time to do when he was coaching the Patriots. You know, like visit a corn maze and do a couples costume for Halloween.
Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, posted two pictures of the couple on Instagram on Thursday. She was a mermaid and Belichick was a fisherman with a corn cob pipe.
Of course, that wasn't Hudson's only costume of the season. Earlier this week she dressed up as what was supposed to be a version of Belichick, which prompted a joke about the couple's age gap from Ryan Fitzpatrick.
That's no way to get a podcast invite, which is probably why Fitzpatrick recently launched one of his own.