Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Announce Birth of Third Child, Golden Raye
While the Kansas City Chiefs enjoy a first-round bye and prepare to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive championships, the Mahomes family has completed a three-peat of their own.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have announced the birth of their third child, Golden Raye Mahomes, who was born on January 12, according to an Instagram post from the couple.
The Patrick and Brittany's first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes, was born on February 20, 2021. The second Mahomes baby, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, continued the Mahomes family naming convention that Pat Mahomes Sr. passed down to the Chiefs quarterback. Shortly after the birth of "Bronze," Mahomes explained how the couple decided on his nickname.
"When me and Brittany, when we had Sterling, we didn't know if it was a girl or boy at first," Mahomes said in November 2022. "So we started thinking of girl and boy names. We wanted them to have that connection and them to be brother and sister forever. I've always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. I've thought about that since I was literally like five or six years old. I always thought it was going to be 'Tre' as the third — you hear of a lot of people doing that. My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, 'What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling.' We went with that, and I think it works out well."