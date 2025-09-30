Browns insider says Dillon Gabriel expected to start in London
The Cleveland Browns seem to be inching towards a change of quarterback after just four games.
Joe Flacco has struggled badly throughout the first four starts of the season, causing the Browns to take a really hard look at handing the reins over to rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in London.
Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot appeared on 92.3 the Fan on Tuesday morning, where she shared her expectation that Gabriel will take over as the team’s starting quarterback.
“I do expect them to, but there could also be some gamesmanship going on here,” Cabot said. “Usually they don't tell the players until Tuesday, so if they are making a switch, that will probably happen today.”
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski left the door open for a change at quarterback after his team lost to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. When Stefanski met with the media on Monday, he refused to name Flacco the starting quarterback.
"Yeah. I understand the question,” Stefanski said in response to a question about his team’s quarterback position on Monday. “We have to play better on offense. This is not about one person."
According to Cabot, the Browns will meet with their players on Tuesday. They are scheduled to take the long flight to London on Wednesday prior to Week 5’s matchup with the Vikings. While the expectation is for Gabriel to take over the reins, there's a possibility that Stefanski's staff is playing tricks on the Vikings by causing uncertainty with their quarterback situation.
Flacco has had eight turnovers in four games as the starting quarterback. He’s been a statue in the pocket and Cleveland’s offense has looked like the worst in the NFL.
Inversely, Cleveland’s defense looks like the best unit in football. Every Flacco start feels like the Browns are wasting an elite unit because the offense just can’t score points.
The Browns have been blown out in two of their four games this season. That has allowed Stefanski to insert Gabriel in mop up duty against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 and Lions in Week 4. Against the Ravens, Gabriel manufactured a three-for-three drive capped off in a passing touchdown to fellow rookie Dylan Sampson.
Regardless of who starts at quarterback, the Browns do need to listen to their head coach and be better prepared offensively. The Browns’ offensive line has struggled. The receivers have dropped passes. In order for a rookie quarterback to thrive, everybody needs to play better.
In a season where the Browns do not have serious aspirations to make the NFL Playoffs, they might as well see what they have in their rookie quarterbacks. It sounds like that evaluation process could start as soon as Monday morning.