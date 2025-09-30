Browns radio host spreads rumor about internal strife with Cleveland QB situation
On his daily show, Cleveland insider Tony Rizzo claimed that there is “internal strife” in the building about who should start at quarterback for the Browns this weekend in London.
Rizzo claimed that the decision is currently pitting Kevin Stefanski against Andrew Berry and Jimmy Haslam. “Kev wants to keep Flacco. Andrew and Jimmy want [Gabriel],” Rizzo said.
In the same show, Rizzo also stated that he believed Gabriel would start this weekend.
The Browns' offense continues to sputter with Flacco at the helm. Flacco is completing only 58% of his passes, while pairing that with two touchdowns and six interceptions. On the year, Flacco’s QBR is 60.3.
His interceptions have been killers for the offense, too. In week 1 vs the Bengals, Flacco’s turnovers were arguably the reason the Browns lost in that game. He also has zero mobility, which hurts even more when the Browns also have a struggling offensive line.
The offense doesn’t seem to be getting any better anytime soon. Why not try a different approach at the game’s most important position? This is the issue the Brown’s front office is currently working through.
The Brown’s brass is very high on Dillon Gabriel’s potential, and he has rewarded them throughout the offseason. When leading a drive against the Ravens in week 2, Gabriel looked impressive. He went 3/3 while throwing a touchdown to end the successful drive. It was garbage time with the Ravens already having a 41-10 lead, but Gabriel looked solid nonetheless.
Gabriel was a third-round pick by the Browns after having an impressive college career. He is 2nd all-time in career passing yards behind Case Keenum and went 46-17 as a starter across stints at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon.
Why not see what you have in Gabriel? The Browns are already 1-3 and don’t seem to be improving anytime soon. The Browns need to figure out what they have in Gabriel and also fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders.
This is especially true given that the team has two first-round picks in 2026 after moving down from the No.2 pick to No.5 in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Browns could be in a solid position to take a quarterback in the first round next year, so they need to determine if Gabriel or Sanders could be a legitimate option at quarterback.
Gabriel could get that shot this Sunday in London.