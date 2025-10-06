Patriots Offensive Duo Becoming Lethal
While it may have lacked its level of Hollywood Golden-Age romanticism, the New England Patriots stunning 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills channeled its inner Casablanca by giving Pats fans the “beginning of a beautiful friendship.”
In addition to leading his team on five scoring drives during their Week 5 win over their AFC-East rivals at Highmark Stadium, Pats quarterback Drake Maye cultivated what has been a developing connection with two-time All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs.
In what was billed by many as “Diggs’ Revenge” game — due to the four seasons he previously spent in a Bills uniform — the 31-year-old took advantage of an injury-weakened Buffalo secondary to put up his biggest numbers of the season. Diggs caught 10 passes for 146 yards against his former team — his longest coming on a 32-yard connection with Maye in the third quarter.
In the process, Diggs not only impressed the prime time audience watching on a national stage, but also earned the trust and respect of his quarterback.
“it’s storybook,” Maye told reporters from his postgame podium. “Coming back here, first game, primetime. You could see it all week. He just loves football. He loves the game, and he’s got a lot in the tank left, so it’s good that he’s a Patriot.”
Armed with more than a little help from his “friend,” Maye turned in perhaps his most impressive showing as the Patriots starting quarterback. The third overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft completed 22 of 30 passes for 273 yards. Maye was near-flawless in the second half by going 13 of 14 for 184 yards. The UNC product was perhaps at his best during his final drive by eluding the grasp of Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to complete a 12-yard pass to Diggs. In doing so, both Maye and Diggs helped put the Patriots in position for rookie kicker Andres Borregales to connect on a game-winning 52-yard field goal.
Accordingly, Diggs gained a newfound admiration and esteem for Maye — who seemingly reminds the veteran wideout of a certain reigning NFL MVP, with whom he once had an electrifying on-field connection.
“It was lit, prime time," said Diggs, who set nearly every single-season franchise receiving record in Buffalo during his four-year tenure alongside Allen. “It was electrifying. I knew it was going to be a test for us.
“But, I’ve seen a young quarterback take a step in the right direction...they did a lot of comparisons during the week. It's a hell of a comparison to be compared to Josh Allen … As you come into your own, Drake Maye has to be Drake Maye. I was just so proud of him, coming in here and leading the team."
As the Pats continue to bask into the glow of their impressive Week 5 victory, both Diggs and Maye appear singularly focused on moving their team forward. While Diggs’ sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent that has eluded them in recent seasons, Maye’s propensity to remain collected while delivering in the clutch gives the Patrots a play-making tandem capable of rivaling any other in the NFL. In the course of doing so, they are likely to add some sleepless nights for opposing defenses.
Though it may just be the “beginning” of a beautiful friendship between the two, Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs are putting the league on notice … and rounding up the “usual suspects” remaining on the team’s 2025 schedule.
