Drake Maye Had NFL Fans in Absolute Awe With One Beautiful Throw vs. Bills
Drake Maye had himself a night against the Bills in Week 5, leading the Patriots to the biggest win of his career as they went into Buffalo and handed their rivals their first loss of the season in a 23-20 thriller that came down to the final seconds.
While one throw by Maye on that final drive will forever be on his highlight reel, a pass he made earlier in the third quarter rightfully had fans in awe because it was a thing of absolute beauty.
Maye rolled out to his right and threw a dime to Stefon Diggs who was able to make a sweet catch along the sideline that gave New England a first down at the 4-yard line. The Patriots would go on to score a touchdown on the very next play.
This angle of that pass from the NBC broadcast is just too good:
Maye laid that ball out there perfectly for Diggs, who also did a great job of getting to the football and making one of his many big catches of the game.
Fans raved about that throw:
Next up for Maye and the Patriots is a trip to New Orleans this Sunday where they'll face the 1-4 Saints. With throws like that one against Buffalo, the second-year QB could quickly become must-see TV.