Hailee Steinfeld has sweet reason why Josh Allen relationship is so secretive
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld mainly keep their relationship private despite being more public than ever lately. In a new article, the actress just revealed why.
For most of the NFL season it was rare to see Steinfeld and the Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen together. We got a glimpse of some PDA with a kiss at the team’s Halloween party, an adorable photo of the two of them together after a game in Los Angeles, and then a couples night out for cocktails and dinner in Buffalo.
Despite being very private, Steinfeld definitely has embraced the city of Buffalo and Bills Mafia, and they did with her as well. They even dubbed her “Queen” of the city in a viral billboard. She recently shared a heartfelt message about Buffalo and the fans.
In a recent article and photoshoot for the magazine Who What Wear, Steinfeld revealed the actual location of her proposal with Allen, and the sweet reason why she keeps the relationship so private.
"When you realize that so much is already out there in every other aspect of your life, you really learn to cherish the little that isn't. It just makes things extra special, and it's just for you.”
The two together are definitely extra special. No doubt, the wedding will be, too. Wherever and whenever that may be.
