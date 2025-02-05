Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld has heartfelt message to Buffalo, Bills fans
The magical Buffalo Bills season didn’t end the way Josh Allen and his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld wanted, but the journey certainly left an impression on the actress.
Steinfeld, 28, will have her own moment this Super Bowl Sunday with her Novartis ad for cancer that she wore a stunning fit in that at least Allen can cheer on. She also had the new trailer for her movie Sinners drop with some steamy scenes in them that are sure to get fans’ attention.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld wows in schoolgirl miniskirt fit in ad before Super Bowl 2025
The star of the current shows Arcane on Netflix and Hawkeye on Disney+ was embraced by Bills Mafia all season from hanging with them at games, to a viral “Queen” billboard in the city she loved, to her moment posing with a fan at a local Wegmans.
After the season, Steinfeld gave rare comments on Allen and the team. Now, in a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Steinfeld opened up on how the city of Buffalo and Bills fans have treated her with some heartfelt words.
"It's so overwhelming how the city of Buffalo has embraced me. I'm so grateful! That is the most incredible place, I love it so much and the people in it are part of the main reason that it is so special," Hailee said.
Steinfeld and Allen have been dating since 2023 and her proposed to her on November 22, 2024. She told Access Hollywood “I’m still recovering” from the special moment.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld teases 'something special' for Valentine's Day not for Josh Allen
The two can now focus on their wedding plans while watching her during Super Bowl LIX.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams