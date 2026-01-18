NFL Fans Couldn’t Believe News of Bo Nix’s Season-Ending Injury
Just minutes after the Broncos completed their thrilling overtime win over the Bills, football fans in Denver were instantly deflated with a stunning bit of news: Bo Nix’s season was over.
Nix had just led the Broncos to victory over Josh Allen & Co., and while there were many hard hits over the course of the game, none stood out as particularly vicious on Nix.
But Denver coach Sean Payton stepped out to the podium to tell reporters that Nix had broken a bone in his ankle on one of the final plays of the game, and would be getting surgery next week. His season was done.
The news was especially shocking to fans across the football world, as basically anyone who is not a die-hard Broncos fan had immediately jumped from the end of the Broncos win to the start of Seahawks-49ers. The injury felt like it truly came out of nowhere.
With Nix out, the Broncos will turn to backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the AFC title game.
