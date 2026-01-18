Broncos QB Depth Chart: Who is Next Up After Bo Nix’s Season-Ending Injury?
The Broncos were hit with some devastating news on Sunday night following their 33–30 overtime win over the Bills to advance to the AFC championship game.
During his postgame press conference, head coach Sean Payton told reporters that starting quarterback Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle and will miss the remainder of the season. The second-year pro completed 26 of 46 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns with one interception for Denver in the win.
Now set to host their first conference championship since 2014, the Broncos will have to turn to a new quarterback with a chance to reach the Super Bowl on the line. Here’s a look at who Denver will start under center next weekend.
Who's next up in Broncos’ quarterback room behind Bo Nix?
As Payton relayed after the game, the Broncos will turn to seventh-year pro Jarrett Stidham at quarterback next Sunday afternoon.
A fourth-round pick by the Patriots out of Auburn in ’19, Stidham has started four games in his NFL career, going 1–3 while throwing for eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. Behind him on the depth chart is former Texas Longhorn Sam Ehlinger, who has served as Denver’s third-string quarterback this season.
Broncos Updated QB Depth Chart
String
Player
Starter
Jarrett Stidham
Backup
Sam Ehlinger
The Broncos will host the winner of Patriots vs. Texans from Empower Field at Mile High next Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET.
