Bo Nix Injury Causes Broncos' Super Bowl Odds to Plummet Despite Win vs. Bills

The celebration was short-lived for the Denver Broncos. Less than an hour after the Denver Broncos punched their ticket to the AFC Championship with a thrilling overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills, it was announced that their quarterback, Bo Nix, will miss the rest of the playoffs due to an ankle injury.

Broncos QB Bo Nix suffered a season-ending broken bone in his ankle during today’s overtime, victory over Buffalo. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2026

The Broncos' Super Bowl odds were listed at +700 ahead of the Divisional Round, and their odds improved significantly after beating the Bills and clinching the opportunity to host the AFC Championship. They'll still get that chance, but FanDuel Sportsbook has dropped their Super Bowl odds all the way to +1200, the longest odds amongst all teams, despite them being the only team securing a spot in next weekend's action as of writing this article.

Jarrett Stidham, the team's backup quarterback, is expected to get the start in the AFC Championship. He took just four snaps all season, and they came in a blowout victory against the Cowboys back on October 26. The last time he started a game was in 2023 when he went 1-1 as a starter for the Broncos.

The Broncos need to start preparing for life without Nix. They'll face the winner of Sunday's game between the Texans and Patriots. The Patriots are set as 3.5-point favorites against the Texans.

Super Bowl 60 Odds After Bo Nix Injury

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Seahawks +180

Rams +310

Patriots +410

Texans +650

Bears +1200

Broncos +1200

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

