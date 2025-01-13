4 candidates to replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach
With time running out on Mike McCarthy’s contract, theDallas Cowboys finally made their decision.
McCarthy is out as head coach, leaving with a record of 49-35.
It was reported that the two sides couldn’t agree on terms, so the veteran head coach will move on — and he has suitors. As for the Cowboys, they’re late to the game but must look for their next head coach.
Here’s a look at four candidates who might fit what Jerry Jones will be looking for.
Kliff Kingsbury
Jones believes a coach has to have experience as a head coach to make it in Big D, and Kingsbury has that. He spent time in that role at Texas Tech before leading the Arizona Cardinals for four seasons.
His latest stint has been as the offensive coordinator in Washington under Dan Quinn. After Quinn took so much from Dallas last year, Jones can repay the favor in 2025.
Brian Flores
Brian Flores didn’t have a great ending to his tenure with the Miami Dolphins but he’s a well respected head coach who worked under Bill Belichick, Mike Tomlin, and Kevin O’Connell. He’s currently the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings where he established himself as one of the top candidates in this cycle.
Kellen Moore
It’s not likely the Cowboys get in on the Ben Johnson sweepstakes since Jones isn’t known for taking chances on young coaches — unless he knows them well.
That was the case with Jason Garrett, who he hired in 2010 to replace Wade Phillips. With that being the case, the only “new” head coach who would make sense in Dallas is Kellen Moore.
Moore spent three years as a backup quarterback with the Cowboys before jumping into coaching. He was their QB coach in 2018 and offensive coordinator from 2019 through 2022.
He spent 2023 with the Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Philadelphia Eagles this year. Moore has been known for his sharp mind since his days at Boise State and it’s only a matter of time before he becomes a head coach.
Steve Sarkisian
There was a theory thrown out during the College Football Playoffs that Jones was waiting to snatch up Steve Sarkisian. The Texas head coach hasn’t been the top guy for an NFL team but he did spend time as the offensive coordinator under Dan Quinn with the Atlanta Falcons.
He turned the Longhorns around, going 25-5 over the past two seasons and would bring a fresh perspective to the position.
