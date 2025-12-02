Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley at USC has remained mysteriously quiet on LSU gig
Lane Kiffin has moved on from the Ole Miss Rebels after six seasons to the LSU Tigers in a messy divorce. His family has been in the headlines a lot lately during the whole drama — all except his daughter Presley Kiffin who has been mysteriously quiet of late.
Lane just brought his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin and son Knox with him to Oxford, Mississippi, this past year where daughter Landry was also going to college.
The family settled in nicely as Layla has stood out on game days with her fits like her all-denim look in Oklahoma, and Knox, a class of 2028 quarterback, led the Oxford High Chargers to the Mississippi state semifinals.
Layla, Landry, and Knox all appeared at dad’s press conference as he was introduced as the next LSU head coach.
They’ll all likely be with him next season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as Landry is also dating star LSU linebacker Whit Weeks and was seen at a lot of his games instead of Ole Miss, and in LSU fits like her white-tiger stunner at Alabama.
Where has Presley been?
While Lane and the family all made headlines in Mississippi, he and Layla’s youngest daughter Presley has been playing volleyball in her freshman year for the USC Trojans.
In fact, her latest post on social media was November 16 on TikTok getting ready for a game.
Unlike Landry who just posted taking a shot at angry Ole Miss fans and being with dad at his presser, Presley is doing her own thing and staying out of dad’s drama.
We last saw Lane with his daughter when she graduated high school after he posted being super proud of her going to USC.
Presley has kept a low-profile when it comes to her dad. She did go to a few games last season, but hasn’t been seen this year with her college volleyball schedule.
But she didn’t even have a repost or have any words of congratulations after dad’s LSU hire, which seems a bit strange.
Now, USC needs to update her official profile and change dad as the head coach of Mississippi to LSU.
When we do see Presley, it’s usually with mom Layla.
Will Presley be hitting up Landry’s big birthday this month as she did in New York City last year? Will she be back home for the holidays? Will she eventually post anything regarding Lane and LSU? Will see be seen in Death Valley next year for a game? Stay tuned.
