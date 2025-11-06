LeBron James Could Lose Role in Lakers Offense to Austin Reaves, Says Insider
If Lakers guard Austin Reaves has proven anything over the past seven games, it's that he has the potential to be a team's go-to scoring option instead of playing a mere complementary role in an NBA offense.
With forward LeBron James missing the entirety of the season so far a sciatica injury on the right side of his back, Reaves has averaged 31.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game. In three games without Luka Doncic, Reaves has been the clear number one option for the Lakers, averaging 40 points and managing a 2-1 record.
More news: Is Austin Reaves Pricing Himself Out of a Return to the Lakers?
"It's as much Austin's team as it is LeBron's team or Luka's team," Lakers head coach JJ Redick said on his talks with Reaves in the offseason. "I told him he's out of excuses. You're no longer the undrafted guy who's a young player. You're one of the guys now. Every day, he's willing to be coached. It's been awesome."
Reaves, who is playing his way into a lucrative contract once he becomes a free agent in 2026, has been one of the bright spots of a Lakers' season that seemed doomed at the beginning given the mystery around James' injury timeline.
Now, the mystery might be what role James fills once he is back on the court, and how that will affect Reaves' offensive production.
More news: Former Lakers Guard Says He Retired Because of Steph Curry
ESPN's Zach Kram compared Reaves to then-Mavericks star guard Jalen Brunson and Kyrie Irving — both teammates of Doncic who played major roles in deep playoff runs.
"I've been especially impressed by Reaves' passing ability and penchant for drawing fouls in those situations," Kram wrote of Reaves' prowess when Doncic isn't on the court.
Kevin Pelton, Kram's co-writer in an article detailing early-season storylines, went as far as to say that James should take a backseat to Reaves in terms of offensive playmaking.
"I do think taking the ball out of Reaves' hands at this point would be a mistake," Pelton wrote. "He's now shown enough shot creation that I think it's time for James, who's shot 39% on 3s the past two seasons, to be primarily a play finisher rather than a creator when the Lakers' starters are on the court."
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.