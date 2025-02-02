All Knicks

Lakers, LeBron James Masterpiece End Knicks' Winning Streak

It was a painful night for the New York Knicks when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers came to town.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Some have wondered if Saturday's visit to Madison Square Garden will be LeBron James' last as an NBA player. Alas for the New York Knicks, James went out on a high note if it was his indeed his swan song.

James and Los Angeles Lakers halted the Knicks' five-game winning streak with a 128-112 decision in primetime. It was a painful night in more ways than one for the Knicks (32-17) who lost OG Anunoby to a foot sprain in the early stages of the second half.

Even before one of their top defenders went down, the Knicks fell victim to a sterling offensive performance headlined by a dominant triple-double from James, who put together another Manhattan showcase with 33 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds on a night where Los Angeles (28-19) shot 58 percent from the field sans Anthony Davis.

New York enjoyed a triple-double of its own as Josh Hart (26 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists) put forth his seventh of the season. Alas for the massive crowd gathered at MSG, the Davis-less Lakers held their pair of All-Star starters in check as Karl-Anthony Towns (3-of-12 from the field) scored only 11 points, tying his season-low. Jalen Brunson scored 17 put needed 18 shot attempts to do it, only two fruitless attempts coming from deep.

The Knicks face the last game of a lengthy defense of the Eastern Seaboard on Monday when the Houston Rockets arrive for a visit (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV).

