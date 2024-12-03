The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne's bf Paul Skenes eerily morphing into Bills' Josh Allen

As the Rookie of the Year Pittsburgh Pirates sensation becomes an MLB star, he's looking more and more like Hailee Steinfeld's fiancé Josh Allen.

Matthew Graham

May 11, 2024: Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes poses with his girlfriend Livvy Dunne
May 11, 2024: Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes poses with his girlfriend Livvy Dunne / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

So if you're Buffalo Bills star quarterback and NFL MVP frontrunner Josh Allen, consider it the ultimate sign of admiration that Livvy Dunne's boyfriend and the recently named NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes seems to be morphing into Allen 2.0, or at the very least his little brother.

Funny enough, both Allen and Skenes are deceptively big with Paul Bunyan-like physiques: the Pittsburgh Pirates flamethrower is listed at 6 feet, 6 inches, and Allen is barely shorter at 6 feet, 5 inches.

Here's a recent photo of Josh Allen, 28.

Josh Allen
Josh Allen/Instagram

Here's a recent photo of Paul Skenes, 22.

Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes/Instagram

Have you ever seen Josh Allen and Paul Skenes in the same room? They have similar features in general, and now that little brother is growing similar facial hair, it's uncanny how they resemble each other.

Not to mention both have very famous partners. Josh Allen of course broke the news on Instagram that he and actress, singer, stylist, and social media influencer Hailee Steinfeld, 27, got engaged during the Bills' bye week. TAL had already crowned them the NFL's best couple over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld/Instagram

Meanwhile Skenes is the less famous member of his couple duo, even at Steelers games, as Livvy Dunne, also 22, has become a household name with her social media and brand empire building. The chill Skenes seems comfortable with who he is, even if it means he's looking more and more like Josh Allen.

Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne
May 11, 2024: Paul Skenes with Livvy Dunne before his Josh Allen morphing began / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Now if Dunne dyes her hair to match Steinfeld's, then we might have to start worrying.

